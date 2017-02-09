Troubled startup Zenefits just laid off almost half its staff -...
The roller coaster ride of a startup known as Zenefits is not quite down with its dramatic drops. The company is cutting a whopping 45% of its workforce it confirmed to Business Insider after a report by Buzzfeed reporter William Alden .
