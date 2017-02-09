Troubled startup Zenefits just laid o...

Troubled startup Zenefits just laid off almost half its staff -...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The roller coaster ride of a startup known as Zenefits is not quite down with its dramatic drops. The company is cutting a whopping 45% of its workforce it confirmed to Business Insider after a report by Buzzfeed reporter William Alden .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... 11 hr Wildchild 1
News Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U... 12 hr Ice Man 2
News Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b... 16 hr Taylor 5
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples 16 hr Taylor 4
hey brown bean eater at A Airline 19 hr alien 5
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... 19 hr alien 2
Auto glass replacement in phoenix 20 hr CharlieGlassReliable 3
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,725,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC