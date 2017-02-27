Tempe shopping center near light rail...

Tempe shopping center near light rail sells for $3M

A Tempe shopping center has sold for more than $3 million. Papago Hills, an 11,646-square-foot center on the northeast corner of Priest Drive and Washington Street, was purchased by MMH Priest and Washington LLC, for $3.03 million, or about $260 per square foot.

