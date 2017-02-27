Tempe shopping center near light rail sells for $3M
A Tempe shopping center has sold for more than $3 million. Papago Hills, an 11,646-square-foot center on the northeast corner of Priest Drive and Washington Street, was purchased by MMH Priest and Washington LLC, for $3.03 million, or about $260 per square foot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma...
|15 min
|spytheweb
|12
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|mehl
|5
|Test
|Jan '17
|Joe
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec '16
|kyman
|2
|Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
|hacker i load money (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|James
|2
|3 hurt after person falls from balcony at ASU G...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC