Tempe history: Lunch Talk topic focuses on history of trains in the city The rail is exactly what was needed to open Arizona to more residents. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k3ECvb With towering columns and cobblestone faA ade, the 1919 White house was a prominent landmark for six decades on the north bank of the Salt River opposite downtown Tempe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.