Tempe history: Lunch Talk topic focuses on history of trains in the city
Tempe history: Lunch Talk topic focuses on history of trains in the city The rail is exactly what was needed to open Arizona to more residents. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k3ECvb With towering columns and cobblestone faA ade, the 1919 White house was a prominent landmark for six decades on the north bank of the Salt River opposite downtown Tempe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|11 hr
|Robert
|1
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|13 hr
|alien
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|sdofaz
|193,121
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|16 hr
|brilliant hillbilly
|4
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|22 hr
|Jennifer
|2,661
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,096
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|Wed
|-Sprocket-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC