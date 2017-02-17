Tempe Fire, VA partner to help vets w...

Tempe Fire, VA partner to help vets with in-home health care

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department and the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System have created a "telemedicine" program for veterans living in Tempe. Tempe Fire, VA partner to help vets with in-home health care The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department and the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System have created a "telemedicine" program for veterans living in Tempe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

