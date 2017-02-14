Stanley Security Re-Ups Support for IACLEA Educational Programs

The International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, a leading authority for campus public safety, announced today that Stanley Security renewed its commitment to IACLEA's educational programs in 2017 as a Premier-level Corporate Partner. Stanley Security's support includes awarding scholarships to IACLEA's Executive Development Institute ; a premier sponsorship of IACLEA's 2017 annual conference and exposition; and underwriting two educational webinars.

