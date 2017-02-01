Riding bikes for Torah

Riding bikes for Torah

Three generations of riders participated at the Yeshiva High School of Arizona bike-a-thon on Jan. 22. Pictured, from left, are Rabbi Alon Tolwin of Detroit, his son-in-law Rabbi Yakov Bronsteyn and grandchildren Doniel, in back, and Hillel Bronsteyn. Together they raised over $2,700 and rode almost 180 miles.

