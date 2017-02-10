Rescue: 1 of 2 dogs missing after fire found
One of two dogs missing after a house fire at a foster home Friday has been located safe and sound. On Sunday Ohana Animal Rescue says Scout was found and successfully brought back to the shelter on McClintock Drive in Tempe.
