Police: Man accidentally stabs son during Tempe fight
An adult male brandished a knife and accidentally stabbed his adult son in the back while attempting to stab one of the other combatants. Police: Man accidentally stabs son during Tempe fight An adult male brandished a knife and accidentally stabbed his adult son in the back while attempting to stab one of the other combatants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|1 hr
|Guest
|136
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|1 hr
|Gues
|4
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|5 hr
|BadgalLiLi
|2
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|11 hr
|Gangsterreport
|2
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|11 hr
|Nanaimo
|3
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|20 hr
|Silent451
|2,126
|Donald Trump for President
|Sat
|lissa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC