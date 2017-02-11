Planned Parenthood critics, backers p...

Planned Parenthood critics, backers plan weekend rallies in Arizona, U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Arizona Republic

More than 200 rallies are planned across the U.S.; Tempe clinic expected to draw the most protesters in Arizona Planned Parenthood critics, backers plan weekend rallies in Arizona, U.S. More than 200 rallies are planned across the U.S.; Tempe clinic expected to draw the most protesters in Arizona Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kZWCHQ Rallies against Planned Parenthood are scheduled across the country this weekend, including five in Arizona, some of which are expected to draw counterprotests in support of the health-care provider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... 4 hr B legal no deport... 10
News Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u... 6 hr Mikey 5
News Sharpton, mayor to participate in Arizona protest (May '10) 12 hr nanoanomaly 89
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) 14 hr Go Blue Forever 44
valley night clubs under investigation by feds 16 hr anonymous 6
News Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b... Fri Okie 7
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? Feb 10 okiady 10
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,805,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC