PD: Suspect groped woman in Tempe parking lot
Police are asking for help in tracking down a suspect wanted for groping a woman in an apartment complex parking lot on Monday. According to a Tempe police spokesperson, a woman in her 20s was walking through a parking lot near Kyrene Road and Priest Drive around 2:20 p.m. when she was approached by a man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,099
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Everybody has a c...
|193,130
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|5 hr
|Sharon
|9
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|14 hr
|Kenji_OC
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|Tue
|Whiny1
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Tue
|okiady
|2
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Tue
|patriciakellyaz2017
|47
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC