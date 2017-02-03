PD: Man, woman arrested for Tempe bur...

PD: Man, woman arrested for Tempe burglaries

According to a Tempe police spokesperson, 20-year-old Taylor Ping and 22-year-old Logan Baldwin were recently arrested in connection to a string of burglaries that occurred over the course of a few weeks. Police were called on Feb. 2 to the Ten01 on the Lake apartments near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202 after a unit was broken into.

