PD: Man wanted for assaults in Tempe

Monday

Authorities are looking for a man in connection to several assaults and firearms violations that have happened over the past few days. An alert from the Arizona State University Police Department said Tempe officers are looking for Mishal Almustaneer after he was reported to have pointed a firearm at people.

