PD: Man wanted for assaults in Tempe
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to several assaults and firearms violations that have happened over the past few days. An alert from the Arizona State University Police Department said Tempe officers are looking for Mishal Almustaneer after he was reported to have pointed a firearm at people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|patriciakellyaz2017
|47
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|5 hr
|Sharon
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Natchez
|193,127
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|9 hr
|citizen
|137
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,663
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|Mon
|Gues
|4
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|Mon
|BadgalLiLi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC