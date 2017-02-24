Oscars 2017: Conservatives, liberals, filmmakers. Who isn't boycotting?

But the difference this year is that the planned boycotts of Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony have less to do with race and diversity in Hollywood, as was the case last year , and more to do with national politics On one side of the political spectrum, conservatives and supporters of Donald Trump will skip the Oscars ceremony to protest "bitter people of the entertainment industry" including Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin , both known for blasting President Donald Trump on live television. On the other side of the political spectrum, people objecting to Trump's travel ban will use the Oscars as a stage to air their criticism.

