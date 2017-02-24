Oscars 2017: Conservatives, liberals,...

Oscars 2017: Conservatives, liberals, filmmakers. Who isn't boycotting?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

But the difference this year is that the planned boycotts of Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony have less to do with race and diversity in Hollywood, as was the case last year , and more to do with national politics On one side of the political spectrum, conservatives and supporters of Donald Trump will skip the Oscars ceremony to protest "bitter people of the entertainment industry" including Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin , both known for blasting President Donald Trump on live television. On the other side of the political spectrum, people objecting to Trump's travel ban will use the Oscars as a stage to air their criticism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
About John McCains foundation 50 min Tommy 1
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) 14 hr informant 2 14
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... 16 hr spytheweb 12
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) Feb 24 mehl 5
Test Jan '17 Joe 1
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec '16 kyman 2
Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14) Dec '16 Musikologist 4
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,203,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC