Norris among Angels' 26 non-roster in...

Norris among Angels' 26 non-roster invitees

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

With Spring Training less than two weeks away, the Angels on Thursday released their complete list of 26 non-roster players that have been invited to Major League camp in Tempe, Ariz. The group features a mix of veterans looking to make the team out of Spring Training, as well as some of the organization's top young talent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott the Arizona Republic newspaper 1 hr Patrick 7
trump! build that wall!!! 3 hr kyman 5
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 3 hr Giang nguyen 46
www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work... 8 hr alien 4
People in Ashtabula Ohio? 8 hr ArtemisBlack 1
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) 17 hr Mark Kinney 18
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Thu Robert 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,637 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC