Norris among Angels' 26 non-roster invitees
With Spring Training less than two weeks away, the Angels on Thursday released their complete list of 26 non-roster players that have been invited to Major League camp in Tempe, Ariz. The group features a mix of veterans looking to make the team out of Spring Training, as well as some of the organization's top young talent.
