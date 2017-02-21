NEWS Nordson and MedPlast buying piec...

NEWS Nordson and MedPlast buying pieces of Vention Medical

Two months after being acquired by a new private equity owner, MedPlast Inc. is on the acquisition trail, buying Vention Medical's device manufacturing business. Meanwhile, Nordson Corp. is buying Vention's advanced technologies business.

