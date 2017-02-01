My-King Johnson to Arizona: Three-star Tempe edge rusher signs with Wildcats
Just a few weeks ago, it did not appear that My-King Johnson was even on the radar to join the Arizona Wildcats recruiting class. He had just committed to the UCLA Bruins on Jan. 6, but only ten days later, thanks to an in-home visit from Rich Rodriguez, Johnson flipped to Arizona , which is where he will play next year.
