MUSicanova Chamber Orchestra presents the Music of Friends

MusicaNova Chamber Orchestra presents an afternoon of fine music on Sunday, February 19 at 3 PM at the Scottsdale Presbyterian Church, 3421 North Hayden Road . Admission is free; donations to support the community concert series are accepted.

