MCSO: 2 dogs die, dog sitter failed t...

MCSO: 2 dogs die, dog sitter failed to feed them

A student hired as a dog sitter failed to provide food and water for two Valley dogs, causing two of them to die. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Tiffany Andrea Fajardo on February 1 at her home in Tempe.

