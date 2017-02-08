MCSO: 2 dogs die, dog sitter failed to feed them
A student hired as a dog sitter failed to provide food and water for two Valley dogs, causing two of them to die. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Tiffany Andrea Fajardo on February 1 at her home in Tempe.
