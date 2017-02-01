Manufacturing Accelerates in U.S. for a Fifth Straight Month 42 minutes ago
Manufacturing growth accelerated in January for a fifth consecutive month on stronger orders and production that signal America's factories are rebounding. The Institute for Supply Management's index rose to 56, the highest since November 2014, from 54.5 the prior month, data from the Tempe, Arizona-based group showed Wednesday.
