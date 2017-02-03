Man leads DPS on freeway chase in Tempe, Mesa
A driver led state troopers along Loops 101 and 202 before dumping his car and getting arrested, the DPS said. Man leads DPS on freeway chase in Tempe, Mesa A driver led state troopers along Loops 101 and 202 before dumping his car and getting arrested, the DPS said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Lady Jaja
|43
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|1 hr
|STGINAZ
|1
|Boycott the Arizona Republic newspaper
|7 hr
|Patrick
|7
|trump! build that wall!!!
|9 hr
|kyman
|5
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|10 hr
|Giang nguyen
|46
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|14 hr
|alien
|4
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|14 hr
|ArtemisBlack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC