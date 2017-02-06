Man accidentally stabs son during turf war in Tempe, police say
Man accidentally stabs son during turf war in Tempe, police say Police said the man was trying to stab another person when he hurt his son early Sunday morning. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jVKd3p Police suspect that a turf war near Arizona State University's Tempe campus led to a man accidentally stabbing his son while trying to hurt another man during a brawl early Sunday.
