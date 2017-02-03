Low Key Piano Bar in Tempe introduces...

Low Key Piano Bar in Tempe introduces 'Angel Shots' code to promote safety

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Low Key Piano Bar in Tempe is hanging signs in the women's restroom for the "angel shot" - a code used to help bar-goers out of bad situations. Low Key Piano Bar in Tempe introduces 'Angel Shots' code to promote safety Low Key Piano Bar in Tempe is hanging signs in the women's restroom for the "angel shot" - a code used to help bar-goers out of bad situations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) 6 hr Mark Kinney 18
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples 17 hr Robert 1
www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work... 20 hr alien 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 22 hr sdofaz 193,121
hey brown bean eater at A Airline 23 hr brilliant hillbilly 4
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Thu Jennifer 2,661
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Wed chuckles 1,096
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,914 • Total comments across all topics: 278,516,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC