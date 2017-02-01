ListenUp: Tennis: Modern Woman

ListenUp: Tennis: Modern Woman

From the upcoming Yours Conditionally comes " Modern Woman " by Denver-based duo Tennis . The track builds organically-layer upon layer, until its gorgeously swamped end-and is an enticing blend of tenderness and power.

