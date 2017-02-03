ListenUp: Stormzy: Big For Your Boots
British grime/hip-hop artist Stormzy has just released a much-anticipated track from his upcoming album Gang Signs & Prayer , set for release later this month. The song, " Big For Your Boots " is full of the 23-year-old's clever wordplay and references everything from Moncler to Adele and Amy Winehouse-all over a gyrating and addictive beat.
