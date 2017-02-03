ListenUp: New tracks from Future Islands, Tennis, Sam Nicolosi,...
Syd never disappoints and her debut solo album Fin is sublime from beginning to end. From the slightly dark, bubbly "Body" to the sexy "Got Her Own," the record smoothly slips from spacey to woozy and seductive-complemented by Syd's effortlessly sultry vocals.
