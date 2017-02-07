ListenUp: Lion Babe feat. Moe Moks: Rockets
Lion Babe have teamed up with Moe Moks in order to add some Caribbean vibes to their cruise-y, '70s-tinged tune " Rockets ." With lyrics that name check Chaka Khan, Cleopatra, NASA and more, the song is heavy on the flute riffs and glittery, jazzy percussion.
