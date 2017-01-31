ListenUp: Future Islands: Run
Inherently powerful and exuberantly warm, despite the occasional lyrical darkness, the music of Future Islands carries a force that few bands can match. With " Run ," the first single from their forthcoming album The Far Field , everything we've come to love about the band is in place: howling balladry, uplifting synths and a bass-line one can grab ahold of.
