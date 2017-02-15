Investigation: Church with Tucson roots accused of stalking, hazing at Arizona State University
Investigation: Church with Tucson roots accused of stalking, hazing at Arizona State University A Tempe church that sprang from a controversial campus ministry in Tucson is under investigation by ASU. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ll47ca A Tempe church that sprang from a controversial campus ministry in Tucson is under investigation by Arizona State University, accused of stalking, hazing and other misconduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Be aware
|1 hr
|Anon 3
|2
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|2 hr
|ldyoky
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Janj
|2,665
|Alyssa Valdez
|6 hr
|Screenshots
|2
|irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|Bastienne89
|46
|What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Screenshots
|5
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|Tue
|StLouisGhettoRat
|15
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC