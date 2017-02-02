How the Tempe Public Library inherited 150 books written in Marathi
Thanks to the persistance and dedication of one woman, the Tempe library now has a full section of books in the Indian language How the Tempe Public Library inherited 150 books written in Marathi Thanks to the persistance and dedication of one woman, the Tempe library now has a full section of books in the Indian language Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jZrMvz Bhagyashree Barlingay speaks to the audience who attended the inauguration of the Marathi language section at the Tempe Public Library. Marathi is one of India's 22 official languages, and it now has its own section at Tempe Public Library thanks to the persistence of one woman and her organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|7 hr
|Robert
|1
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|9 hr
|alien
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|sdofaz
|193,121
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|13 hr
|brilliant hillbilly
|4
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|Jennifer
|2,661
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,096
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|Wed
|-Sprocket-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC