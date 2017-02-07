Have you spotted a self-driving car in Chandler or Tempe? Here's what you should know
Have you spotted a self-driving car in Chandler or Tempe? Here's what you should know CHANDLER -- Arizona aims for limited regulation as self-driving car companies innovate on roads in Chandler, Tempe and beyond. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kIRGXX See what it's like to go for a ride in a Waymo, the new name for Google's self-driving car project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|1 hr
|Whiny1
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,098
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|3 hr
|okiady
|2
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|4 hr
|okiady
|8
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|patriciakellyaz2017
|47
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Natchez
|193,127
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|13 hr
|citizen
|137
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC