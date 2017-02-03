Growth in Service Industries Was Stea...

Growth in Service Industries Was Steady in January

America's service industries expanded in January at about the same pace as in December, indicating resilience in the biggest part of the economy. The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index was 56.5 in January after 56.6 in December that matched the highest level since October 2015, the Tempe, Arizona-based group's data showed Feb. 3. Readings above 50 signal expansion at service industries, which account for about 90% of the economy.

