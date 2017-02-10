Former refugee turned monsignor will ...

Former refugee turned monsignor will advise bishops of diocese

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Catholic Sun Phoenix

Msgr. Peter Dai Bui, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Tempe, took on an additional role as theological consultant to the bishops of Phoenix, largely after his time serving in Rome. Msgr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Catholic Sun Phoenix.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... 2 hr Comeback 1
News Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b... 2 hr Okie 7
News Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u... 6 hr slick willie expl... 3
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? 10 hr okiady 10
News Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U... 16 hr moonjack 3
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Thu Wildchild 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Thu Taylor 4
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC