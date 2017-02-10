Former refugee turned monsignor will advise bishops of diocese
Msgr. Peter Dai Bui, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Tempe, took on an additional role as theological consultant to the bishops of Phoenix, largely after his time serving in Rome. Msgr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Catholic Sun Phoenix.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|2 hr
|Comeback
|1
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|2 hr
|Okie
|7
|Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u...
|6 hr
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|10 hr
|okiady
|10
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|16 hr
|moonjack
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Thu
|Taylor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC