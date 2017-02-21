Flight attendant charged in fake bomb...

Flight attendant charged in fake bomb threat signs plea deal

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A flight attendant accused of making bogus bomb threats on two Skywest flights in 2015 has signed a plea deal to avoid trial, but that could send him to prison for decades. Twenty-three-year-old Justin Cox-Sever, of Tempe, Arizona, is accused of calling in fake bomb threats on a flight from Charlottesville, Virginia, to Chicago, and on a flight from Minneapolis to Dickinson, North Dakota.

