First Solar Posts Biggest-Ever Loss as Revenue Slides 32 minutes ago
The largest U.S. solar manufacturer's fourth-quarter net loss was $719.9 million, or $6.92 a share, compared with income of $164.1 million, or $1.60 a share, a year earlier, Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar said in a statement Tuesday. Excluding restructuring charges and other items, the company posted a profit of $1.24 a share, beating the 98-cent average of 18 analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|15 hr
|ZquareRootz
|2,127
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Tue
|joanNYadoptees
|4
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|Tue
|Okie
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Feb 20
|ldyoky
|6
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Feb 19
|azc55
|8
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Retired now
|2,669
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC