First Solar Posts Biggest-Ever Loss as Revenue Slides 32 minutes ago

The largest U.S. solar manufacturer's fourth-quarter net loss was $719.9 million, or $6.92 a share, compared with income of $164.1 million, or $1.60 a share, a year earlier, Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar said in a statement Tuesday. Excluding restructuring charges and other items, the company posted a profit of $1.24 a share, beating the 98-cent average of 18 analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

