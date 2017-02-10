First look at highly anticipated Cornish Pasty Co. in downtown Phoenix
First look at highly anticipated Cornish Pasty Co. in downtown Phoenix The restaurant has been in the works for years, and will finally open the first week of March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
