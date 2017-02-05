Firefighters put out commercial fire in Phoenix
Firefighters put out commercial fire in Phoenix Firefighters put out a fire in Phoenix Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kDFg3l Firefighters from Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale doused a fire near 48th St. and Van Buren Road on Sunday night after flames were visible from nearby highways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|36 min
|Sharon
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|45 min
|Natchez
|193,127
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|citizen
|137
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|20 hr
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,663
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|22 hr
|Gues
|4
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|Mon
|BadgalLiLi
|2
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Mon
|Gangsterreport
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC