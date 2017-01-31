DUI patrols planned near Waste Manage...

DUI patrols planned near Waste Management Phoenix Open

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

DUI patrols planned near Waste Management Phoenix Open Scottsdale police, other agencies will look for drunken drivers leaving the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jTFkuL 201,003 spectators set a new record attendance during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC of Scottsdale on Feb. 6, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trying to find my mom. 34 min Mindirey 3
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) 41 min justice seeker 50
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 1 hr okiady 193,119
Why are people banning Starbucks? 17 hr Fact 1
News Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling 18 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 8
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix Tue thatshowitis 4
Bad driver. Tue Rampage 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,396 • Total comments across all topics: 278,458,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC