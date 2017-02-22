Dinner, drinks and a flick: Dine-in movie theaters coming to Chandler, Tempe
Dinner, drinks and a flick: Dine-in movie theaters coming to Chandler, Tempe An Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is coming to Tempe, while downtown Chandler will get Flix Brewhouse. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lx7LxZ Operating partner Derek Dodd and partner Craig Paschich stand in a theater at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at 4955 S. Arizona Ave. in Chandler on Feb. 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 min
|Okie
|1,106
|Frito lay lies to customers and employees (Dec '15)
|9 hr
|Mafia man
|92
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Wed
|ZquareRootz
|2,127
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|Tue
|Okie
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Feb 20
|ldyoky
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC