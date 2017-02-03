Dani Dental: Bright with Light and En...

Dani Dental: Bright with Light and Energy

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Lab Management Today

Operating with lean manufacturing principles, Dani Dental in Tempe, AZ, is a 75-person-and-growing full service lab ablaze with energy and engagement. The first time I visited, everyone was hustling in preparation for a Mission of Mercy event; the next time, I arrived at 4pm and the lab was still very vibrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lab Management Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott the Arizona Republic newspaper 3 hr Patrick 7
trump! build that wall!!! 5 hr kyman 5
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 5 hr Giang nguyen 46
www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work... 9 hr alien 4
People in Ashtabula Ohio? 9 hr ArtemisBlack 1
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) 18 hr Mark Kinney 18
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Thu Robert 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,013 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC