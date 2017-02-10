Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences Grads Work on 11 2017 Grammy Winners
In total, 32 CRAS graduates worked on 35 Grammy-nominated albums and songs across 35 categories, of which 11 graduates receiving multiple credits on nominations. "We could not be more proud," said Kirt Hamm, CRAS administrator.
