Collaboration Technology Boosts Organizations, According to an...

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2017 -- More than 80 percent of the respondents said collaboration technology solutions are either very or extremely important for meeting their organizations' top business goals. According to the Insight-sponsored report by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, which surveyed 421 professionals, " an even higher 90 percent said they expect collaboration technology to be very or extremely important to their organizations over the next two years ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.