Coffee mania: Free drinks at new Dutch Bros store, perks for Cartel Coffee Lab subscribers

Dutch Bros is opening a new Phoenix store on Feb. 25, and Cartel will launch its subscription service on March 2.

Drive-through coffee chain Dutch Bros opens its newest location at 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 , at 30th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix. To celebrate, franchise owner Jim Thompson's 16th Valley store will offer free 16-ounce coffee drinks until 10 p.m. This includes all specialty coffee, freezes, smoothies and the Blue Rebel label.

