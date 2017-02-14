Office leasing has strengthened in Tempe, Scottsdale and the Camelback Corridor in Phoenix, thanks to steady job growth and demand, said CBRE Research. CBRE Research study sees better Phoenix-area office market in 2017 Office leasing has strengthened in Tempe, Scottsdale and the Camelback Corridor in Phoenix, thanks to steady job growth and demand, said CBRE Research.

