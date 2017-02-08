Brewers release spring broadcast schedule
The Brewers and their broadcast partners unveiled a Spring Training broadcast schedule on Tuesday that includes 14 games on radio, 13 on television and 10 more set to air exclusively via MLB.com webcast. Hall of Fame announcer Bob Uecker, Jeff Levering and Lane Grindle will call the radio broadcasts on 620 WTMJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Brewers.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,099
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Everybody has a c...
|193,130
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|9 hr
|Sharon
|9
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|18 hr
|Kenji_OC
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|Tue
|Whiny1
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Tue
|okiady
|2
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Tue
|patriciakellyaz2017
|47
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC