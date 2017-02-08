Brewers release spring broadcast sche...

Brewers release spring broadcast schedule

22 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers and their broadcast partners unveiled a Spring Training broadcast schedule on Tuesday that includes 14 games on radio, 13 on television and 10 more set to air exclusively via MLB.com webcast. Hall of Fame announcer Bob Uecker, Jeff Levering and Lane Grindle will call the radio broadcasts on 620 WTMJ.

