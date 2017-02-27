Boat with special needs children caps...

Boat with special needs children capsizes on Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, Ariz. - Authorities say a boat carrying 18 children with special needs capsized on Tempe Town Lake, but everyone aboard was able to make it to shore safely.

