Boat with 18 special needs kids capsizes at Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, AZ - Everyone is accounted for after a boat operated by a special needs rowing team turned over in Tempe Town Lake on Tuesday. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. According to firefighters, all 18 rowers and their coaches swam to shore safely.

