Boat with 18 special needs kids capsizes at Tempe Town Lake
TEMPE, AZ - Everyone is accounted for after a boat operated by a special needs rowing team turned over in Tempe Town Lake on Tuesday. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. According to firefighters, all 18 rowers and their coaches swam to shore safely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Informant
|16
|About John McCains foundation
|Tue
|Tommy
|1
|Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|12
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|mehl
|5
|Test
|Jan '17
|Joe
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec '16
|kyman
|2
|Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC