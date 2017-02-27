Auto industry urges caution on Nebras...

Auto industry urges caution on Nebraska autonomous car bill

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Nebraska should be careful not to overregulate self-driving vehicles as technology continues to develop, lobbyists for auto manufacturers and dealers said Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing. A bill sponsored by Sen. Tyson Larson of O'Neill would create provisions allowing for autonomous vehicles in the state.

