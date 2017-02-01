ASU Football: Sun Devils sign 3-star ...

ASU Football: Sun Devils sign 3-star local wide receiver Curtis Hodges

The Arizona State Sun Devils added to their impressive list of in-state recruits today as Mountain View High School receiver Curtis Hodges signed and submitted his letter of intent to play in Tempe in 2017. Hodges gave his verbal commitment in July before his senior season in which the Mesa native increased his national wide receiver ranking from 303rd to 128th.

