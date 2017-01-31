ASU Football: Local 4-star Tyler Johnson makes it official, signs with Sun Devils
As big a part as any in Arizona State's strong local recruiting class, tight end Tyler Johnson signed his national letter of intent and sent it on a short trip to Tempe making his commitment back in December official. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Johnson had his choice of schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at House Of Sparky.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to find my mom.
|2 hr
|Mindirey
|3
|Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|justice seeker
|50
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|okiady
|193,119
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|19 hr
|Fact
|1
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|20 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|8
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Tue
|thatshowitis
|4
|Bad driver.
|Tue
|Rampage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC