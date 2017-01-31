ASU Football: 3-star TE/OLB Kyle Soelle signs with Sun Devils
Former Saguaro Sabercat Kyle Soelle has made his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils official, sending in his letter of intent to ink his way to Tempe for the fall semester. Soelle's signing serves as the culmination of a recruiting process that saw him yield offers from Utah, California, and San Diego State before committing to the Sun Devils in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at House Of Sparky.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to find my mom.
|2 hr
|Mindirey
|3
|Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|justice seeker
|50
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|okiady
|193,119
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|19 hr
|Fact
|1
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|20 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|8
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Tue
|thatshowitis
|4
|Bad driver.
|Tue
|Rampage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC